Advertisement

Predators at Stars postponed due to extreme weather, power outages in Dallas area

Posted/updated on: February 16, 2021 at 4:54 am

DALLAS — The Dallas Stars postponed their home game Monday night against the Nashville Predators after a request from city officials not to play because of the impact extreme winter weather had on the area.

With significant power outages in North Texas and throughout the state, the NHL said the decision to postpone the game was made by the teams, on-ice officials and the league upon the advice of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson.

The NHL didn’t announce the postponement until about a half-hour before the scheduled start of the game. There was power at the American Airlines Center at the time.

The game was set to be the fifth of the Stars’ season-long, eight-game homestand. No makeup date was announced. The teams were already set to play at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday night, and it wasn’t immediately clear if that game could also be impacted.

The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, who share the venue with the Stars, are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

Texas was dealing with unusually snowy conditions and bitterly cold temperatures — with wind chills below 0 degrees Fahrenheit — as part of a widespread winter storm. The state’s overwhelmed power grid began imposing blackouts that are typically only seen during 100-degree summer days.

As nightfall threatened to plummet temperatures again into single digits, officials warned that homes still without power would likely not have heat until at least Tuesday, as frustration mounted and the state’s electric grid came under growing demand and criticism.

President Joe Biden declared an emergency in Texas in a statement Sunday night. The declaration is intended to add federal aid to state and local response efforts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back