City of Tyler remains at full strength with emergency response

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 5:56 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler said Monday that emergency services are available to local residents, including personnel in the Fire, Police, Streets, Water/Sewer and Traffic departments. Emergency service capabilities are at full strength and City departments remain in constant communication ensuring all necessary preparations are in place. Residents are urged to stay home and not travel, as roadways are hazardous. Tyler Streets Department is operating three sanding trucks and has staff working 24/7 to sand the roads to keep them open for first responders and emergency crews. Priorities for sanding are overpasses, bridges and hospital emergency room entrances. See the complete release here.

