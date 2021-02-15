Advertisement

Multiple departments to remain closed in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 3:32 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview announced Monday, because of extended inclement weather; city offices, library, recreation centers, and Longview Transit will be closed, until further notice. The city says those entities would remain closed until driving conditions dramatically improve. Staff will continue to keep weather top of mind, and an announcement will be made when services are able to resume. To learn more, click here.

Go Back