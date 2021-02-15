Advertisement

Largest U.S. oil refinery shuts down due to weather

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 2:39 pm

DALLAS – The nation’s largest oil refinery shut down because of the winter weather hitting Texas. Motiva said it shut down the Port Arthur, Texas, refinery due to “unprecedented” freezing conditions along the Gulf Coast. The company said it was monitoring the weather and would resume operations “as soon as it is safe to do so.” Many power-generating plants in the state remained offline, causing utilities to impose rolling blackouts.

