Bush airport in Houston closed until Tuesday

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 2:37 pm
HOUSTON – A winter storm making its way from the southern Plains to the Northeast is affecting air travel. Officials said Bush Intercontinental Airport runways will remain closed until at least 1 p.m. Tuesday, as the region remains under the grip of subfreezing temperatures. That’s a day longer than previously estimated.

