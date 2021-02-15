Advertisement

Henderson County Republican Party to fill Precinct Chair openings

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 2:26 pm

ATHENS — At a recent meeting of the County Executive Committee of the Henderson County Republican Party, members discussed having the headquarters open again on a regular basis, and how to accomplish that with volunteers working there. Other discussion included a banquet for this Fall, and getting Young Republican Clubs started at TVCC and local high schools. A success strategy for the 2022 Elections was also discussed. There will also be a Precinct Chair Training for February 22. According to the release, there are currently 9 vacant Precinct Chair positions in the county, which is 80% Republican. If you are interested in getting involved, you can contact the Henderson County Republican Chairman, Daniel Hunt at 817-913-5044, or hcrpcountychair@gmail.com.

