Tyler Water Utilities makes adjustment due to winter weather
Posted/updated on:
February 15, 2021 at
1:53 pm
TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities announced a changing of the water disinfectant process on Monday. The city said it is due to severe winter weather, noting, “Some residents may notice a slight discoloration and slight changes to taste and odor (to water).” TWU says the water is safe for drinking, bathing and to give to pets. However, as a precaution, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians to decide whether pre-treatment adjustments are needed for dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters. To read the complete release click here.
