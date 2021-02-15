Advertisement

Tyler Water Utilities makes adjustment due to winter weather

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 1:53 pm

TYLER — Tyler Water Utilities announced a changing of the water disinfectant process on Monday. The city said it is due to severe winter weather, noting, “Some residents may notice a slight discoloration and slight changes to taste and odor (to water).” TWU says the water is safe for drinking, bathing and to give to pets. However, as a precaution, dialysis patients should consult with their physicians to decide whether pre-treatment adjustments are needed for dialysis equipment. Most dialysis equipment has already been outfitted with charcoal filters. To read the complete release click here.

Go Back