East Texas woman arrested for alleged shooting in Shreveport

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 12:21 pm

SHREVEPORT, LA — A Kilgore woman was arrested over the weekend and charged with second degree aggravated battery. According to our news partner KETK, Jessica Griffith, 34, was arrested in connection with a Friday night shooting that left the victim hospitalized with serious injuries. Griffith is accused of shooting James Giles following an altercation in downtown Shreveport. The crime In Louisiana is a second degree aggravated battery conviction. If convicted Griffith could serve up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

