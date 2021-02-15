artisteer/iStock By JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Those enjoying the long holiday weekend can take advantage of some deep discounts Monday, especially on winter clothing. In honor of President’s Day, retailers are offering discounts on everything from clothing to appliances and mattresses. Some of the biggest deals are on winter apparel, as stores prepare to make room for new spring styles. ABC's Becky Worley appeared on Good Morning America Monday to discuss some of the best deals shoppers can find:

Where to score the best President’s Day deals

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 9:37 am

