Today is Monday February 15, 2021

Nets’ Kevin Durant to miss two games due to hamstring strain

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 9:32 am
Ben Solomon / ESPN ImagesBy JEANETTE TORRES-PEREZ, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Kevin Durant won’t be on the court Monday night when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Nets announced on Twitter Sunday that the 32-year-old power forward “has been diagnosed with a mild left hamstring strain following an evaluation today.”

As a result of his injury, Durant will miss Monday night’s game as well as Tuesday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns so he can receive treatment.

Durant last played on Saturday, when the Nets faced off against the Golden State Warriors. In 33 minutes of play time, he scored 20 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists to help his team beat the Warriors 134-117.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

