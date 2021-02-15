TECULA – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a train derailment in Cherokee County. According to our news partner KETK, the derailment is on on Hwy 135 near CR 2064 in northeastern Cherokee County in the community of Tecula. Officials say there are no reported injuries and Union Pacific has crews heading to the scene to get the train back on the tracks.The roadway is blocked.

Train derailed in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 10:46 am

TECULA – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reporting a train derailment in Cherokee County. According to our news partner KETK, the derailment is on on Hwy 135 near CR 2064 in northeastern Cherokee County in the community of Tecula. Officials say there are no reported injuries and Union Pacific has crews heading to the scene to get the train back on the tracks.The roadway is blocked.

