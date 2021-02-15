Advertisement

Two storms moving across the country as historic cold blast hits Central US

Posted/updated on: February 15, 2021 at 7:47 am

ABC NewsBy MAX GOLEMBO, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- There are two storms moving across the country along with a historic cold blast that has not been seen in parts of the South in decades.



The first storm brought record breaking snowfall this weekend for Seattle, Portland, Oregon and into Oklahoma and Texas along with the most snow in Seattle since 1969.



In Texas and Oklahoma, 6 to 10 inches of snow fell from San Angelo to Oklahoma City where the snow paralyzed the region.



In Oklahoma City, the temperatures remained below 20 degrees for more than seven days, comparable only to the cold outbreak in 1905 and in the late 1800s, according to the National Weather Service.



On Monday, 43 states are on alert for snow, ice and bitter cold.

The storm that brought all the snow and ice to Seattle, Portland, Oklahoma City and Dallas will move into the Ohio Valley Monday and into the Northeast Monday night with ice and snow.



An ice storm warning has been issued for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York where a half an inch of ice accretion is possible.



A winter storm warning has also been issued for Chicago, St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Nashville, Tennessee where some areas could see more than a half a foot of snow.



A second storm is expected to move into the South by Wednesday with more ice and snow for Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee.



This second storm moves into the Northeast by Thursday with snow changing to rain from Washington, D.C. to Boston and all snow for the inland Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine.

With these two storms affecting most of the lower 48 states, a lot of ice and snow is expected to fall this week from Washington to Texas and up to Maine.



The heaviest snow from these two storms will be in western New York state and into the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine where more than a foot can accumulate.



Heavy snow is also expected in the Cascades and northern Rockies.



There will be historic record-breaking cold on Monday night that will occur from the Plains down to Texas and into Alabama where these temperatures have not been seen for decades.



Here are the wind chills for Tuesday morning across the country:

ABC News

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back