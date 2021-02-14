Advertisement

Missing Virginia girl found, Texas man in custody

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 5:55 pm

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man has been taken into custody after the reported abduction of a 12-year-old Virginia girl. Authorities say 21-year-old Kaleb Christopher Merritt was captured in Henderson, North Carolina, on Saturday. The girl was reported missing from her home in Bassett, Virginia on Friday afternoon. Police say she and Merritt connected in December on Instagram and communicated through social media until Merritt traveled to Virginia this month to meet her. Investigators say Merritt set up a camp in a wooded area behind the girl’s home and met with her several times before convincing her to leave with him.

