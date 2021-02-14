Advertisement

Wintry weather blanketing US making rare dip to Gulf Coast

DALLAS (AP) — Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, with areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast beginning to get the wintry weather. Freezing rain and snow were expected overnight in the Houston area. As snow fell in Texas and Oklahoma, wrecks had shut down portions of interstates Sunday, while parts of Kentucky and West Virginia still recovering from an ice storm last week are expected to get more. Meanwhile, governors in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas have each activated National Guard units to assist state agencies with tasks including rescuing stranded drivers.

