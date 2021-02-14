Advertisement

Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting second child

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 2:33 pm

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Archie, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is going to be a big brother.



Harry and Meghan announced Sunday, Valentine's Day, that they are expecting their second child.



"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," said a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”



The Sussexes shared the news of the pregnancy by also releasing a photo of Meghan resting her head on Harry's lap. The photo was taken remotely by photographer Misan Harriman, a longtime friend of the Sussexes', according to their spokesperson.



Harry and Meghan's second child will be the fifth grandchild for Prince Charles and the 10th great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth. Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie recently gave birth to her first child, a son, who is the queen's ninth great-grandchild.



The baby is expected to be born in California, where Harry, Meghan and Archie moved in early 2020 after Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of Britain's royal family.

Meghan gave birth to Archie in a London-area hospital on May 6, 2019.



More than one year later, Meghan revealed in a New York Times op-ed that she and Harry suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2020.

The duchess said she opened up about her grief in hopes of helping others who have suffered similarly, writing, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few."

By Katie Kindelan

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back