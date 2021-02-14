Advertisement

Winter Storm/Hard Freeze Warnings until MON 6:00 PM CST

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 2:21 pm

Winter Storm Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST –

Action Recommended

Make preparations per the instructions

Issued By Shreveport – LA, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas

Description

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST MONDAY… …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST MONDAY…

WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible across deep east Texas into northwest Louisiana and south- central Arkansas with lesser amounts elsewhere. Sleet accumulations of around 1 inch and ice accumulations of around one quarter of an inch possible across north-central and northeast Louisiana. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5 below zero across southeast Oklahoma and in the single digits elsewhere.

WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.

WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, through 6 PM CST Monday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, through 6 PM CST Monday.

IMPACTS…Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible due to snow, sleet, and ice accumulations. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More Information

Hard Freeze Warning

Alert:

HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 AM CST TUESDAY

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures on Sunday night to range

anywhere from single digits across Southeast Oklahoma to near 20

degrees across East Texas and North-Central Louisiana. On

Monday night, temperatures are forecast to fall into the single

digits areawide.

* WHERE…Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and

east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hard freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Instructions: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Target Area: Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith

Titus, Upshur, Wood

Go Back