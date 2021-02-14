Advertisement

Maine latest college basketball team to opt out

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 2:00 pm

Ariana van den Akker/Portland Press Herald via Getty ImagesBY: LEIGHTON SCHNEIDER, ABC NEWS

(NEW YORK) -- The Unversity of Maine men's basketball team has opted out of the remainder of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team made the decision of February 12 and it was supported by the school's president and director of athletics.

"For the last several months, our athletic administrators, especially Director of Athletics Ken Ralph , and our training staff, especially Ryan Taylor and Bryan Schopieray , have all worked tirelessly to give us the opportunity to compete," head coach Richard Barron said in statement released by the team. "In addition, many others on our campus from team physicians to our Emergency Operations Center members have also worked very hard to allow for us to play. I want to thank everyone for their efforts. Despite the outcome, those efforts were worth it and gave us a chance to pursue our passion. We are all grateful."

The Black Bears played 9 games this season going 2-7. The team has not played since January 17.

ESPN reports Maine is the second team to opt out this week following Howard University. Bethune-Cookman, Chicago State, University of Maryland-Eastern Shore and the entire Ivy League has also opted out of the season.

