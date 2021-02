(22)Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. (Canceled)

New Jersey at Philadelphia 7 p.m. (Postponed)

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:

Scoreboard roundup — 2/13/21

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 10:32 am

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Phoenix 120 Philadelphia 111

Final Indiana 125 Atlanta 113

Final New York 121 Houston 99

Final Brooklyn 134 Golden State 117

Final Utah 112 Miami 94

------

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Ottawa 2 Winnipeg 1

Final Vegas 3 San Jose 1

Final Montreal 2 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Islanders 4 Boston 2

Final Tampa Bay 6 Florida 1

Final Detroit 4 Nashville 2

Final OT Chicago 3 Columbus 2

Final OT St. Louis 5 Arizona 4

Final SO Carolina 4 Dallas 3

Final Vancouver 3 Calgary 1

Washington at Buffalo 1 p.m. (Postponed)

New Jersey at Philadelphia 7 p.m. (Postponed)

Minnesota at Los Angeles 10 p.m. (Postponed)

------

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Gonzaga 100 San Francisco 61

Final (4)Ohio St. 78 Indiana 59

Final (19)Creighton 86 (5)Villanova 70

Final (9)Virginia 60 North Carolina 48

Final Arkansas 86 (10)Missouri 81

Final (11)Alabama 115 Georgia 82

Final (12)Oklahoma 91 (14)West Virginia 90

Final (13)Texas 70 TCU 55

Final (15)Iowa 88 Michigan St. 58

Final LSU 78 (16)Tennessee 65

Final (17)Florida St. 92 Wake Forest 85

Final (20)Southern Cal 76 Washington St. 65

Final (22)Loyola of Chicago 81 Drake 54

Final (23)Oklahoma St. 67 Kansas St. 60

Final (25)Rutgers 64 Northwestern 50

(7)Texas Tech at (2)Baylor 2 p.m. (Postponed)

Louisville at (18)Virginia Tech 12 p.m. (Postponed)

(22)Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St. 6 p.m. (Canceled)

