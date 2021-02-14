MARSHALL– With temperatures expected to drop on Sunday, February 14, 2021, City of Marshall officials and the Emergency Management Team expect a significant chance of snow, sleet, and ice accumulation. The City of Marshall has approved the use of the Community Room at Fire Station #1 as a temporary cold weather shelter for the unfortunate due to the incoming winter weather. The Fire Station located at 601 S. Grove Street will open on Sunday, February 14, 2021, beginning at 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks will be provided to those who need one and should always be worn. Social distancing will be enforced. We urge community members to share this opportunity with individuals who may need this service. Citizens interested in volunteering may contact the Marshall Fire Department at (903) 935-4580.

Advertisement

Marshall Shelter Opening

Posted/updated on: February 14, 2021 at 7:04 am

MARSHALL– With temperatures expected to drop on Sunday, February 14, 2021, City of Marshall officials and the Emergency Management Team expect a significant chance of snow, sleet, and ice accumulation. The City of Marshall has approved the use of the Community Room at Fire Station #1 as a temporary cold weather shelter for the unfortunate due to the incoming winter weather. The Fire Station located at 601 S. Grove Street will open on Sunday, February 14, 2021, beginning at 8:00 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks will be provided to those who need one and should always be worn. Social distancing will be enforced. We urge community members to share this opportunity with individuals who may need this service. Citizens interested in volunteering may contact the Marshall Fire Department at (903) 935-4580.

Go Back