Tyler Area Highways on DOT Caution List

TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation on Saturday placed several major highways in the Tyler area on its list of problem spots. According to our news partner KETK, TxDOT said the highways had ice on overpasses and bridges and patches of black ice and that motorists should use extreme caution. Among the problem spots are:
Interstate 20 between Van and Liberty City.
Toll 49
Highway 271 between Tyler and Longview
Highway 64 between New Chapel Hill and Joinerville
Highway 155 between Tyler and Big Sandy
Posted/updated on:
February 13, 2021 at
7:30 pm
