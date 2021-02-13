Advertisement

Tyler Area Highways on DOT Caution List

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2021 at 7:30 pm

TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation on Saturday placed several major highways in the Tyler area on its list of problem spots. According to our news partner KETK, TxDOT said the highways had ice on overpasses and bridges and patches of black ice and that motorists should use extreme caution. Among the problem spots are:

Interstate 20 between Van and Liberty City.

Toll 49

Highway 271 between Tyler and Longview

Highway 64 between New Chapel Hill and Joinerville

Highway 155 between Tyler and Big Sandy

Go Back