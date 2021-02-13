HOUSTON (AP) — A major winter storm was expected to dump freezing rain and snowfall with bitterly cold temperatures over many parts of Texas this weekend through early next week. This prompted officials in Houston on Friday to tell residents to prepare for power outages and hazardous roads that could be similar to those experienced in the wake of a Category 5 hurricane. Houston, which usually has mild winters, was forecast to have its coldest temperatures in 30 years. Temperatures in Houston late Monday night into early Tuesday morning were expected to dip to 15 degrees Fahrenheit (9 below zero, Celsius). But no part of the state was expected to escape this blast of winter weather.

Texas officials worry about dangers from winter storm

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2021 at 9:31 am

