Man found fatally shot at Longview shopping center
Posted/updated on:
February 13, 2021 at
9:04 am
LONGVIEW — A man was found shot inside a vehicle at a Longview shopping center. According to KETK, police were called to 110 Triple Creek around 7:13 p.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries Friday night.His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.
