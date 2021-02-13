LONGVIEW — A man was found shot inside a vehicle at a Longview shopping center. According to KETK, police were called to 110 Triple Creek around 7:13 p.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries Friday night.His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

Man found fatally shot at Longview shopping center

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2021 at 9:04 am

LONGVIEW — A man was found shot inside a vehicle at a Longview shopping center. According to KETK, police were called to 110 Triple Creek around 7:13 p.m. where they found the victim. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries Friday night.His identity has not been released. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP.

