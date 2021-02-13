TYLER — Tyler Police urge motorist to use caution when out on the roadways. Due to the winter weather conditions, ice is starting to form on the road surface. Please use caution when traveling over bridges, overpasses, and on steep hills. Officials said the Streets Department and TxDOT have been notified and are currently treating the streets. Please avoid any unnecessary travel.

Tyler police ask residents to avoid unnecessary travel

Posted/updated on: February 13, 2021 at 7:57 am

TYLER — Tyler Police urge motorist to use caution when out on the roadways. Due to the winter weather conditions, ice is starting to form on the road surface. Please use caution when traveling over bridges, overpasses, and on steep hills. Officials said the Streets Department and TxDOT have been notified and are currently treating the streets. Please avoid any unnecessary travel.

