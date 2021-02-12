Advertisement

Ravens say cornerback Jimmy Smith, family safe after being robbed at gunpoint in California

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 6:05 pm

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith informed the team that he and his family were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after being followed from Los Angeles International airport.

“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith,” the Ravens said in a statement. “We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

No other details were given by the team.

Spokesmen for the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. Sheriff’s Department said they were unaware of the incident and did not have a police report. The LAX police did not immediately return a phone message from ESPN.

The Athletic first reported the incident involving Smith and his family.

Smith, 32, has spent his entire 10-year career with Baltimore after being a first-round pick in 2011. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the Ravens on Jan. 1.

Go Back