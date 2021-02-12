Advertisement

Biden to slowly allow 25,000 people seeking asylum into U.S.

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 4:54 pm

SAN DIEGO, Cal. (AP) – The Biden administration says an estimated 25,000 people who are seeking asylum and have been forced to wait in Mexico will be allowed into the U.S. while their cases wind through immigration courts. Authorities plan to slowly let people in at three border crossings in Texas and California, starting on Feb. 19. It’s a major step toward dismantling one of former President Donald Trump’s most consequential policies to deter asylum-seekers from coming to the U.S. About 70,000 have been enrolled in the “Remain in Mexico” program since it was introduced in January 2019. Those being allowed back have active cases.

