Advertisement

Smith county officials continue to monitor weather conditions

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 4:38 pm

TYLER — Smith County Officials announced Friday, they will continue to be weather aware, over concerns of inclement weather in the area. Ice and snow are projected as possible throughout the weekend and next week. Fire Marshal Jay Brooks is asking residents to stay home if possible and to avoid driving on icy or snow-covered roads. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he and other County Officials remain in touch with the Texas Division of Emergency Management in reference to statewide and local conditions. They are also correlating efforts with the City of Tyler to ensure an appropriate response to any severe weather event. To read more click here.

Go Back