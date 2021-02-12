Advertisement

2 Tyler ISD students selections heading to the State Capitol

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 4:08 pm

TYLER — The Texas Art Education Association has selected two Tyler ISD students’ art to appear in the Youth Art Month Capitol Celebration in Austin. TISD said, Tyler Legacy High School senior Ian Black and Caldwell Arts Academy eighth-grader, Lucy Hager will have their art appear in the Texas Capitol. “This is a huge honor! TAEA selected only 125 pieces to represent visual art education in Texas Schools,” Tyler ISD Director of Visual and Performing Arts Sandra Newton said. “Many Texas school districts did not have any artwork selected, but Tyler ISD had two!” To read more click here.

