ETCOG announces grants from TCEQ

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 3:46 pm

KILGORE — The East Texas Council of Governments announced Friday, $70,000 in grants, from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. ETCOG says the awards will support regional waste minimization efforts in the 14-county region. This funding from the TCEQ benefits jurisdictions in establishing or expanding projects that will offer a direct and measurable effect on reducing the amount of waste going into Texas landfills. To see the specific amount of each awards and thedifferent entities receiving the grants, click here.

