City of Longview adjusts sanitation pick-up with winter storm approaching

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 3:32 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview announced a shift in their collection schedule for next week. Because of anticipated winter storms making their way across the state into East Texas, collection schedule days are adjusted by one day. Monday pick-ups will happen on Tuesday, and so forth. The city said they plan on updating this plan throughout the weekend, as warranted. You can get more information by clicking here.

