Reynoso announces campaign run for Tyler Council District 3 Seat

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 3:32 pm

TYLER — Tyler District 3 City Council has had a new candidate to file for the upcoming May election. Dalila Reynoso, 38, announced her candidacy Friday. Reynoso, a first-generation Mexican-American and mother of two, says she is resolute in serving her community in North Tyler. Reynoso describes herself as hard-working, energetic, and passionate about the most vulnerable in her community– survivors of violence, those struggling with addiction and mental health, and people discriminated against such as immigrant neighbors. This is Reynoso’s second attempt at capturing the District 3 seat, she came up 40 votes short of a run-off in 2019.

