Ever closer to another tier becoming eligible as available doses grow

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 1:00 pm

TYLER — The state of Texas estimated 1.9 million people were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in tier 1A. Currently people in tier 1A and 1B are entitled to get the shot. NET Health’s George Roberts addressed getting to another tier with KTBB, “How long will it take to get us to move from tier 1B to other people in the community? I don’t have the answer to that right now. But, as more vaccine gets into our community, it’s just going to make things better and better.” The President and CEO went on to say, “You know, we are very encouraged by the pharmacies. CVS and Walmart are going to be receiving vaccines. We will be receiving more vaccines, UT Health will be receiving more at their hub site. CHRISTUS is doing a good job helping the folks in Longview at their hub site.”

