Temporary lane closure in Longview, could start next week

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 12:13 pm

LONGVIEW — Starting Monday, Hawkins Parkway, at the intersection of Good Shepherd Way, will be temporarily closed to eastbound, right-lane traffic daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The city of Longview announced Friday, the start of the project is weather dependent, but the temporary lane closures will allow for the widening of Hawkins Parkway and is expected to take at least 6 weeks once started. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. This project will also bring about the installation of a new four-way traffic signal and a center turn lane at the intersection of Hawkins Parkway and Good Shepherd Way. For more information click here.

