Federal Retail Pharmacy Program begin offering vaccines in East Texas

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 12:04 pm

EAST TEXAS — Walmart, Sam’s Club, and CVS have begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to end the work week. CVS still had appointments available in East Texas just before noon on Friday. The plans are going forward through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Many other retailers will be joining other national retail chains that will give shots to people who want a coronavirus vaccine and qualify to receive the doses. More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states will receive federal vaccine allocations. Walmart said in a statement, “Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and under served communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible.” For more information on CVS stores offering the vaccine click here.

