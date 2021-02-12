Advertisement

Growing demand for principals resignation

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 11:49 am

NECHES — An online petition calling for the removal of an East Texas principal is gaining momentum. According to our news partner KETK, more than 450 people have signed an online petition calling for Kimberlyn Snider to immediately resign from her position as Neches Elementary School Principal. Neches ISD is located in Anderson County. Snider was indicted for interfering with an investigation involving the sexual assault of a minor. Last week, Snider turned herself in to sheriff’s deputies and placed in Anderson County Jail.

Snider was released on bond, but faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of numerous charges including a felony charge of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair. On Monday, Randy Snider, Kimberlyn Snider’s husband and the superintendent of Neches ISD, said he would keep his wife in her job. His decision was supported by the school board.

