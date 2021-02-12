HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and adding another chapter to an offseason already filled with upheaval. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Watt, Texans ‘mutally’ agree to split in more team upheaval

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 9:35 am

HOUSTON (AP) — J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans have “mutually agreed to part ways,” ending the tenure of the face of the franchise, and adding another chapter to an offseason already filled with upheaval. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year has spent his entire career with the Texans after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 draft.

