Olivia Munn issues powerful statement rallying against “Asian Hate”

Posted/updated on: February 12, 2021 at 8:12 am

Karwai Tang/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) -- Actress Olivia Munn is calling out a disturbing trend, a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes. In a powerful written message, which she shared Wednesday, the Newsroom alum implored her followers to stand up and "Stop Asian Hate."

"Over the past few days I’ve found myself at a loss for words at the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes. The racist, verbal and physical assaults have left my community fearful to step outside," the 40-year-old actress stated on Twitter.

"These hate crimes have spiked since Covid and continue to increase even though we ask for help, even though we ask our fellow Americans to be outraged for us, even though we ask for more mainstream media coverage," continued Munn. "Hate crimes against Asian Americans have become so bad that in just the past week a 91-year-old Asian American man was attacked from behind as he walked down the street in Oakland."

She singled out several other disturbing incidents that recently took place, including the murder of an 84-year-old Thai man, Vicha Ratanapakdee, who died after being brutally shoved to the ground by a teenager earlier this year.

"To simply exist as a minority in this country is seen as a protest to some," said Munn. "We need help amplifying the outrage. We need help to feel safe in our country. We need help to be safe in our country."

Munn, who has since changed her Twitter bio to read "Proud Asian American," isn't the first Asian American actor to speak out against the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes.

Harold & Kumar star John Cho wrote a Los Angeles Times essay in April about how COVID-19 has contributed to a rise of anti-Asian discrimination and racism in the country.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

