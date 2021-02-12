Scoreboard roundup — 2/11/21

iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Boston 120, Toronto 106 Miami 101, Houston 94 Indiana 111, Detroit 95 Golden State 111, Orlando 105 Portland 118, Philadelphia 114 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE Florida 5, Tampa Bay 2 Pittsburgh 4, NY Islanders 3 Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1 Columbus 6, Chicago 5 Edmonton 3, Montreal 0 Nashville 3, Detroit 2 Carolina 5, Dallas 3 Anaheim 1, Vegas 0 Calgary 3, Vancouver 1 Los Angeles 6, San Jose 2 New Jersey at Philadelphia (Postponed) Washington at Buffalo (Postponed) St. Louis at Minnesota (Postponed) Arizona at Colorado (Postponed) TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Southern Cal 69, Washington 54 Minnesota 71, Purdue 68 Gonzaga at Santa Clara (Postponed) Illinois at Michigan (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

