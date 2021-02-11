Advertisement

QB Matthew Stafford pledges $1 million to build education center in Detroit

(DETROIT) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly, are pledging $1 million to build an education center in Detroit's Lipke Park.

Stafford's wife announced the pledge in a post on Instagram.

"It has been our goal to always give back to the city. Detroit and its people have blessed us in so many ways, we only hope you have felt our gratitude through our joy of giving back to the city," she wrote in the post. "As we sat down and tried to figure out how to thank you one last time, we felt like words were not sufficient. And so, we have teamed up with Mitch Albom to create an education center that will be attached to the SAY PLAY Center where Stafford Field is also located."

According to the SAY Detroit website, the proposed 20,000 square foot facility will include classrooms, labs, and an auditorium.

Stafford spent more than a decade playing football in Detroit, leading the team for 12 seasons, before he was traded to the Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and three draft picks.



