Advertisement

Tyler making plans for inclement weather

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 6:28 pm

TYLER — The city of Tyler is taking preparation steps with the National Weather Service forecasting winter weather including freezing rain, sleet, snow and frigid temperatures through the end of next week. Action steps include, the City Streets team having three sanding trucks, and placing a snow blade on the motor grader. Staff are on standby to sand the roads in case of severe ice. Crews are also on reserve in regard to clearing fallen trees from roadways. City officials are asking residents to let their faucets drip and cover exterior faucets and leave heat on. Tyler Animal Control and Shelter reminds pet owners to bring their pets indoors. To see the complete press release, click here.

Go Back