TYLER — A pedestrian that was hit Wednesday night was transported to UT Health Tyler in critical condition. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the person was struck by a vehicle the accident took place at the intersection of N. Beckham Avenue and E. Oakwood St.
Advertisement
Pedestrian hit in accident in Tyler
Posted/updated on:
February 11, 2021 at
6:08 pm
TYLER — A pedestrian that was hit Wednesday night was transported to UT Health Tyler in critical condition. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the person was struck by a vehicle the accident took place at the intersection of N. Beckham Avenue and E. Oakwood St.