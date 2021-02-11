Today is Thursday February 11, 2021

Pedestrian hit in accident in Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 6:08 pm
TYLER — A pedestrian that was hit Wednesday night was transported to UT Health Tyler in critical condition. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the person was struck by a vehicle the accident took place at the intersection of N. Beckham Avenue and E. Oakwood St.

