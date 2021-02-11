Advertisement

Roberts: ‘vaccination side effects are generally pretty mild’

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 4:02 pm

TYLER — North East Texas Health has administered more than 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations in Tyler. George Roberts tells KTBB what effects people will often experience. “Typically on the first dose, we’ve seen sight soreness, peoples arms being sore, soreness of sight.” The NET Health CEO continued, “The second doses we have seen that a lot of cases of people have a greater immune response. Maybe people have not felt well the next day, perhaps running a little fever, sight soreness, and kind of feeling a little malaise and then typically after 24 hours they begin feeling better. The effectiveness, of both the Phizer and Moderna vaccine, after you receive the second dose, several weeks after you receive those doses they are 94 to 95% effective.”

