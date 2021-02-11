Advertisement

Tyler man charged with assault after alleged choking incident

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 1:56 pm

TYLER — A Tyler man has been charged with assault, after allegedly choking his son during a disagreement. According to our news partner KETK, the argument started over whether or not outside help was needed on a garage door repair. William Owen, 57, of Tyler was attempting to fix the garage door by hiring outside help. Owen’s son did not think that was necessary. The warrant states that the two then got into a verbal argument for about 10 minutes. Both men then went inside. Video footage, by all accounts, captured Owen “forcefully pushing [the son] in… his upper chest or neck area.” Another family member witnessed the incident and said Owen was “obviously overreacting and that [the son] did nothing to instigate or continue the argument.”

