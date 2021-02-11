Advertisement

Residents advised to make preparation for possible weather event

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 1:31 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview warned the community Thursday to make preparations for frigid weather in the upcoming days. The extended forecast for the East Texas area calls for snow, wintry precipitation, and sub-freezing temperatures reaching the single digits next week. City of Longview personnel are surveilling potential problems and preparing plans for emergency response. Residents should take steps to prepare for the cold weather and the possible accumulation of snow and ice. For now, city offices are scheduled to remain open the week of Feb. 15. Changes will be announced accordingly. For more information click here.

