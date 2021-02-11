Last Ride ceremony held for Wood County K-9 Officer
Posted/updated on:
February 11, 2021 at
1:03 pm
QUITMAN — A last call ceremony was held for Juma at the Wood County Courthouse Thursday morning. The beloved Officer is the K-9 partner of Wood County Constable Kelly Smith, who reported that his colleague was battling Addison’s disease. Juma had quit eating and could not keep anything down. Smith said in a social media post “the low blood pressure, low blood sugar and high levels of potassium have become life-threatening.” In spite of several days and round of medication and vitamins, administered by IV, Juma continues to decline. “We are doing all we can to keep her comfortable.”
