Road conditions impacting East Texans to Metroplex

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 1:05 pm

CANTON — The Department of Public Safety warned motorists Thursday to be aware of sections of Interstate 20 between Tyler and Dallas that had ice accumulation. Travelers were told to expect delays on I-20 just west of Canton. Traffic was detoured off the interstate, because of ice related accidents and vehicles were shifted to access roads. Hazardous conditions on I-20 started in the Van area, moving west into the Metroplex. The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s office reported an over-turned 18-wheeler as a result of hitting ice. Other problem areas included I-20 at Highway 110 and I-20 at Toll 49. Drivers also reported ice on overpasses of Toll 49. To visit the drive safe Texas map, click here.

