East Texas Auto and Cycle Show canceled, but raffle car continues

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 12:04 pm

T YLER — The East Texas Crisis Center had to make the difficult decision to cancel their annual auto and cycle show this year. On Thursday however, Executive Director Lana Peacock told KTBB, “This would have been our 31st show, but we still have a raffle car. We were able to extend our drawing by 30 days, so our drawing will be for March 20th.” You can purchase tickets for $10 each by clicking click here.

The Executive Director went on to say, “These raffle ticket sales have always been a real good avenue of revenue for the Crisis Center. So, we are selling all of the raffle tickets online and there is now, no such thing as sitting outside at a table and having people to fill out the card. They can do it all electronically, so it’s safer that way.”

