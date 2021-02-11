Advertisement

Kevin Hart’s personal shopper swindles over $1 million from him

February 11, 2021

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Kevin Hart's personal shopper did a little more than just shopping for the comedian -- he also took an unauthorized cut to the tune of over $1 million dollars for himself.

According to TMZ, Kevin's personal shopper, Dylan Syer, was arraigned on Wednesday for multiple charges including grand larceny after he allegedly used the star's credit card to funnel money into his own personal account.

Syer reportedly built trust with the Jumanji actor after being hired in 2015 and then swindled nearly $1.2 million from him over the course of two years.

As for what he did with the money, Syer spent it lavishly, splurging on "pricey jewelry, watches, art, collectibles and luxury handbags," the outlet reports. Among those items were 5 Patek Philippe watches worth more than $400k, a Sam Friedman painting, at least 16 Bearbrick collectible dolls, 5 KAWS collectible dolls and 2 Louis Vuitton bags -- all of which prosecutors are trying to recover in order to get Kevin's money back.

By Danielle Long

