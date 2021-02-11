Advertisement

Trump impeachment trial live updates: Managers to focus on Trump’s ‘lack of remorse’

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 11:06 am

drnadig/iStockBy LIBBY CATHEY and MICHELLE STODDART, ABC News

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial is taking place in the Senate. He faces a single charge of incitement of insurrection over his actions leading up to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.



Here is how events are unfolding Thursday. All times Eastern:

Feb 11, 11:46 am

House managers to wrap opening arguments

Trump's second impeachment trial -- the first for a former president -- resumes Thursday at noon with a second and final day of opening arguments from House impeachment managers who are making their case that Trump incited an insurrection.



House impeachment managers will provide "additional evidence" of Trump's role in the Capitol riot and his "lack of remorse" on the Senate floor Thursday, aides to the managers' team said on an earlier background call.



"We definitely have the goods and we’ll be bringing them home today," one aide told reporters.



Managers on Wednesday argued that Trump spent months priming supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, in a last-ditch effort to overturn the election results after failed attempts to compel local, state and federal law enforcement and election officials to do so.



They also used never-before-seen Capitol security footage of senators, House members and former Vice President Mike Pence fleeing the chambers during the riot to transport lawmakers back to that moment when many of them were fearing for their lives.



After the first day's arguments on Tuesday, in an unexpected move, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined Democrats and five other Republicans in voting that the trial is constitutional, changing his vote from an earlier motion on the issue, citing the Democrats' "compelling argument."



Democrats would need at least 17 Republicans to side with them in order to convict and potentially bar Trump from running for federal office again, but the majority of Republicans have already signaled they will not vote to convict.

Feb 11, 10:04 am

House managers to provide "additional evidence" of Trump's role, his "lack of remorse": Senior aides



Day Three of Trump's second impeachment trial is scheduled to convene at noon on Thursday for the end of the House managers' opening arguments.



House managers have used about five hours and 35 minutes of their time; their aides have told ABC News that they don't intend to use all of their 16 hours of time allotted.



According to senior aides to the House impeachment managers, on the Senate floor Thursday, the managers are expected to provide “additional evidence” of Trump’s role in the riot and his “lack of remorse."



“The president knew his vice president was in danger and did nothing,” they said.



