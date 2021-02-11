FORT WORTH (AP) — Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive car crash on an icy Texas interstate. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that about 30 people were transported early Thursday after the wreck on Interstate 35. The icy weather is part of a larger storm system. Ice storm warnings are in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky. Meanwhile, another winter storm is predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states. More than 125,000 homes and businesses are without power, mostly in Kentucky and West Virginia.

Pileup shuts down Texas road; icy weather in store for many

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 9:41 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a massive car crash on an icy Texas interstate. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that about 30 people were transported early Thursday after the wreck on Interstate 35. The icy weather is part of a larger storm system. Ice storm warnings are in effect from Arkansas to Kentucky. Meanwhile, another winter storm is predicted to bring snow to Mid-Atlantic states. More than 125,000 homes and businesses are without power, mostly in Kentucky and West Virginia.

