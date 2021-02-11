EAST TEXAS — Lindale Police are urging drivers to avoid Toll 49 Thursday morning, if possible. Southbound traffic has backed up all the way to I-20. According to our news partner KETK, officials warned that all bridges and overpasses are iced over. Drivers are urged to slow down and give yourself plenty of space between vehicles. A reported over-turned 18-wheeler in the westbound lanes of I-20 in Van Zandt County, near mile marker 518, headed toward Dallas is causing major delays.

Officials urge drivers to avoid Toll 49

Posted/updated on: February 11, 2021 at 10:41 am

